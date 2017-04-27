Thirteen University of Louisiana at Lafayette football players were arrested and suspended indefinitely earlier this week after they allegedly robbed a student's dorm room, authorities said.

The players were arrested after surveillance video allegedly captured them entering a dorm room on April 5 and stealing around $2,400 worth of items, according to investigators.

The players, who police said surrendered after warrants for their arrests were issued, are facing charges of criminal conspiracy to commit felony theft, the investigators said.

All 13 players were released on bond, police said.

The university's athletics department announced the indefinite suspensions on Tuesday, citing a "violation of team rules."

The department declined to discuss the incident that led to the players' suspension and said it would be "respectful of the judicial process."

"I would like to apologize to Cajun Nation and the University," Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Mark Hudspeth said Wednesday in a statement on the school's sports website. "We do not condone the behavior that was represented and we expect higher standards of our student-athletes."

It was not immediately clear if the students had attorneys.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.