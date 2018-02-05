16-year-old killed by sheriff's deputies during chase

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed by Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies who chased him after he allegedly flashed a pistol "tucked into his waistband."

At around 8:15 p.m. on Sunday, a call came in describing "a young man pointing a pistol at a motorist" in the Westmont section of Los Angeles, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Once deputies reached the intersection, the statement reads, they allegedly "saw an individual matching the description" of the man described in the call.

But when deputies "went to contact" the teen, "they say he had a handgun tucked into his waistband of his pants," according to the statement. The teen allegedly attempted to run away and a chase ensued.

Then the teen "turned toward the deputies and that was when a deputy-involved shooting occurred," the statement reads.

The boy was "struck several times in the upper body by gunfire" and collapsed onto the ground, according to the statement.

Medics arrived on the scene but were unable to resuscitate the teen. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

So far, the deceased teenage boy has not been identified.

Authorities have not recovered a weapon. The investigation is ongoing.