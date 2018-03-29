Over 200 love letters, other fan mail sent to Florida shooting suspect, attorney says

Mar 29, 2018, 4:03 PM ET
Nikolas Cruz is escorted into the courtroom for his arraignment at the Broward County Courthouse March 14, 2018 in in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
The accused mass shooter in the Parkland, Florida, massacre has been sent over 200 love letters and other pieces of fan mail in jail, according to Broward County public defender Howard Finkelstein.

But since 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz is on suicide watch, he can't have access to these letters on his own, Finkelstein told ABC News.

Attorneys are starting to bring him only the letters that are religious-related, Finkelstein said.

Cruz is not allowed to see the love letters, especially since some are from underage girls, Finkelstein said.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School staff, teachers and students return to school greeted by police and well wishers in Parkland, Fla., Feb. 28, 2018.
“These letters are from regular teenage girls from across the nation," Finkelstein said. “I’ve been here for 40 years and we’ve never received letters like this.

"And my fear from the beginning is that this trial will make him famous and spread more hate," Finkelstein said.

Cruz is accused of gunning down 17 students and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14. He had been expelled from the school over disciplinary problems.

PHOTO: Students visit the memorials of their friends at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., following the walkouts on March 14, 2018.RMV/REX/Shutterstock
Students visit the memorials of their friends at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., following the walkouts on March 14, 2018.

Earlier this month, Broward County Judge Elizabeth Scherer entered a not guilty plea on Cruz's behalf, after his lawyers indicated he would stand mute, or refuse to plead either innocent or guilty. Defense attorney Melisa McNeill emphasized to the judge that Cruz remains willing "at any time" to plead guilty "in exchange for a waiver of the death sentence" and instead spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Finkelstein said today he is hoping to end this case as soon as possible so the community can heal.

