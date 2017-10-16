Rescuers found an unlikely animal in need of evacuation at a remote location amid the raging Northern California wildfires.

When a search-and-rescue team found the 200-pound, 85-year-old tortoise Friday, they quickly gathered a crew, led by Napa County Animal Services, to relocate the animal, according to Napa Valley Equine, an animal hospital.

The facility posted a video to Facebook showing a team of four people, including two veterinarians, lifting the large reptile onto a tarp and then into a wheelbarrow in order to get it off the property as quickly as possible.

Fire officials have called this one of the deadliest outbreaks of wildfires to ever hit the state, killing at least 40 people and destroying about 5,700 structures in the past week.