200-ton boulder blown up on Oregon road

A giant boulder stretching nearly 12 feet high and weighing about 200 tons was totally blocking an Oregon highway until it was removed today, thanks to some dynamite.

According to ABC affiliate KATU in Portland, several huge rocks fell onto and alongside Highway 138E in southwestern Oregon overnight Thursday. One particularly big boulder was blocking the scenic byway.

A local company was called in to blow up the offending rock, and a dynamite blast reduced the giant stone to rubble.

In the aftermath of the explosion, there is still a lot to be done, state officials said.

"More cleanup work and paving is necessary Friday and through the weekend, if not longer," the Oregon Department of Transportation told KATU.