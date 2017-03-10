The 22-year-old immigrant living in Mississippi who was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement after speaking out in protest last week has been released from detention, her attorneys announced.

Daniela Vargas was released under an order of supervision, according to a press release from the law firm representing her. The terms of the order are unclear at this time.

"We expect Daniela to return to her friends and community in Mississippi shortly to resume her daily life and pursue her dreams," her immigration lawyers said.

They plan to pursue "court filings regarding the reason and manner" of Vargas' arrest and detention.

Vargas immigrated to the U.S. from Argentina when she was 7 years old. She spoke at a press conference on March 1 in front of City Hall in Jackson, recounting the moment ICE agents arrested her father and brother just weeks before.

ICE agents had handcuffed Vargas as well, but they let her go after Vargas informed them of her Deferred Action for Early Childhood Arrivals status, which she had filed to renew on Feb. 10, five days before the arrest, her attorney, Abigail Peterson, said last week.

Before the press conference was held, Peterson said she and Vargas were aware that she could face arrest since her DACA status had expired. Vargas was arrested when ICE agents pulled her and a friend over while they were driving home from the press conference, ABC Jackson affiliate WAPT reported.

In a statement to ABC News last week, ICE spokesman Thomas Byrd said Vargas was arrested "during a targeted immigration enforcement action in Jackson, Mississippi."

"I don't understand why they don't want me," Vargas said in a statement to ABC News after she was arrested. "You know, there’s a lot of stuff that I can do for this country that they’re not allowing me to do," she added. "I’ve even tried to join the military, and I can’t do that. But, I mean that’s not the point, the whole point is that I would do anything for this country.”

ABC News’ Rex Sakamoto, Troy McMullen and Geneva Sands and Darren Reynolds contributed to this report.