2nd juvenile arrested in connection with Facebook Live sexual assault

Chicago police have arrested a second juvenile in connection with the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl that was streamed on Facebook Live in March.

A 15-year-old male, accompanied by his mother, turned himself in on Monday in connection with the March 19 attack, Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi announced via Twitter late Monday.

The suspect faces criminal charges of sexual assault, manufacturing child pornography and distribution of child pornography, Guglielmi said.

Both suspects in Facebook case face crim. sexual assault / manufacturing & distribution of child pornography.charges. Charged as Juveniles — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) April 3, 2017

On Saturday, Guglielmi said the department had arrested the first of "several juvenile" suspects in the attack, noting that additional arrests were expected as the investigation continues.

The department said it plans to charge both suspects as juveniles.

Police believe that as many as six males were involved in the assault against the female freshman student at Chicago's Lake Tech High School. Police said the girl has been bullied online since the attack, according to ABC affiliate WLS in Chicago.

It is believed that at least 40 people watched the assault live on Facebook, but none of them notified authorities, WLS reported.

Johnson: "no woman should ever be treated the way this young girl was...Offenders should be ashamed of themselves" pic.twitter.com/150SUp53yV — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) April 2, 2017

The story came to light after the victim's mother had contacted police after her daughter had been missing for a day.

Police superintendent Eddie Johnson condemned the attack at a news conference Sunday at the Chicago Police headquarters.

"No woman should ever be treated the way this young girl was," Johnson said. "[The] offenders should be ashamed of themselves."