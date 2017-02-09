360 Videos Capture Snowy Scenes in New York's Central Park, Times Square

ABC News' 360-degree video captured the picturesque scene in New York City's Central Park and Times Square as snow blanketed the city and much of the Northeast today.

Alex Scott/ABC News

Alex Scott/ABC News

There were nine inches of snow in Central Park as of 1 p.m.

Alex Scott/ABC News

The major storm system is expected to bring the Northeast its heaviest snowfall of the season thus far. Winter storm warnings were in effect in Boston and Philadelphia as well as New York City today, where city public schools were closed and gusty winds blew snow sideways down the streets of Manhattan.

In this video, you can take a 360-degree tour of today's snow-filled Times Square.

Times Square, usually packed with pedestrians, was nearly empty today as the heavy snowstorm rolled through, with just the bright lights of the billboards illuminating the quiet streets.

Officials are predicting a snow total between 10 and 14 inches in New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio said this morning, as he urged people to stay off the streets during what he called "super-intense snow."

A doorman on Manhattan's Upper East Side died during the storm this morning; the 59-year-old slipped and fell through a glass window while shoveling snow, officials said. The doorman apparently suffered a heart attack while shoveling, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

"Very sad situation," de Blasio said. "We don’t obviously have all the details, but it’s another reminder that people be very careful when you are shoveling. If you are not up to shoveling, don’t shovel. Take breaks."

Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Cuomo said at 2 p.m. that the snow in New York City appeared to be tapering off, but he said this storm should not be taken lightly.

New York City's winter storming warning is expected to be in effect until 6 p.m., the mayor said.

Today’s snowy conditions are in stark contrast to Wednesday’s balmy weather, when some northeastern cities, such as Philadelphia and New York City, enjoyed record-high temperatures in the low- to mid-60s.

Nicole Gallagher/ABC News

ABC News' Lindsey Jacobson and Alex Scott contributed to this report.