9th-grader accused of killing grandmother to return to Florida; mom says he's a good kid with no criminal history

Dec 1, 2017, 10:26 AM ET
PHOTO: Logan Mott, 15, is pictured in this undated photo.PlayJacksonville Sheriff's Office
WATCH 9th-grader in custody is person of interest in grandmother's death

The mother of a ninth-grade boy accused of killing his grandmother called her son a good kid with no criminal history as she came to his court appearance this morning, according to ABC affiliate WKBW in Buffalo.

Prosecutors allege 15-year-old Logan Mott fatally stabbed and shot his grandmother, Kristina French, 53, whose body was found in a shallow grave in Florida on Nov. 24.

Mott is set to return to Florida to face murder charges after he waived his extradition hearing at a court appearance this morning in Buffalo, New York, where he was captured hours after his grandmother's body was found.

Florida authorities are expected to be in western New York on Monday to transport him, WKBW reported.

PHOTO: Kristina June French of Neptune Beach, Fla., is pictured in an undated image from a poster released by the Jacksonville Sheriffs Office, Nov. 22, 2017.Jacksonville Sheriff
Kristina June French of Neptune Beach, Fla., is pictured in an undated image from a poster released by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Nov. 22, 2017.

PHOTO: The Jacksonville County Sheriffs Office has confirmed the body found in a shallow grave in the backyard of a Logan Motts home in Neptune Beach Florida has been positively identified as Motts grandmother, Kristina French, 53.WJXX
The Jacksonville County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the body found in a shallow grave in the backyard of a Logan Mott's home in Neptune Beach Florida has been positively identified as Mott's grandmother, Kristina French, 53.

PHOTO: The Jacksonville County Sheriffs Office has confirmed the body found in a shallow grave in the backyard of a Logan Motts home in Neptune Beach Florida has been positively identified as Motts grandmother, Kristina French, 53.WJXX
The Jacksonville County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the body found in a shallow grave in the backyard of a Logan Mott's home in Neptune Beach Florida has been positively identified as Mott's grandmother, Kristina French, 53.

9th-grader allegedly shot, stabbed grandmother to death: Prosecutors

Arrest warrant issued for Florida teen for the murder of his grandmother

Teen who's person of interest in grandmother's death to appear in court, remains positively IDd

Teen 'person of interest' in grandmother's death denies involvement, lawyer says

Mott was taken into custody in Buffalo after he made a wrong turn on the Peace Bridge while allegedly trying to cross into Canada, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said.

In the car were guns and a knife with what appears to be blood on it, Flynn said.

Mott was taken into custody on a grand theft auto warrant. On Tuesday, a judge in Florida issued an arrest warrant for murder.

Mott “adamantly denies responsibility for his grandmother's death," Dominic Saraceno, a lawyer hired by Mott's family, told ABC News on Wednesday.

PHOTO: The Jacksonville County Sheriffs Office has confirmed the body found in a shallow grave in the backyard of a Logan Motts home in Neptune Beach Florida has been positively identified as Motts grandmother, Kristina French, 53.WJXX
The Jacksonville County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the body found in a shallow grave in the backyard of a Logan Mott's home in Neptune Beach Florida has been positively identified as Mott's grandmother, Kristina French, 53.

PHOTO: The Jacksonville County Sheriffs Office has confirmed the body found in a shallow grave in the backyard of a Logan Motts home in Neptune Beach Florida has been positively identified as Motts grandmother, Kristina French, 53.WJXX
The Jacksonville County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the body found in a shallow grave in the backyard of a Logan Mott's home in Neptune Beach Florida has been positively identified as Mott's grandmother, Kristina French, 53.

Saraceno asks "the public to not rush to judgment. We need to do a thorough investigation on both sides -- the prosecution and the defense."

"Today was the first time we heard any of the details about the actual crime," Saraceno said, adding that based on a "preliminary review from my perspective, a lot of the pieces just don't add up."

Saraceno told ABC News on Sunday, "My understanding is he has no history of crime, he's a ninth-grade student, he's a good student, he's well-liked by his classmates.”

PHOTO: Logan Mott in an undated photo provided by the Jacksonville Sheriffs Office. The teen was captured Nov. 24, 2017 trying to enter Canada following the discovery of his grandmother in a shallow grave at his Florida home.Jacksonville Sheriffs Office
Logan Mott in an undated photo provided by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The teen was captured Nov. 24, 2017 trying to enter Canada following the discovery of his grandmother in a shallow grave at his Florida home.

Comments