The mother of a ninth-grade boy accused of killing his grandmother called her son a good kid with no criminal history as she came to his court appearance this morning, according to ABC affiliate WKBW in Buffalo.

Prosecutors allege 15-year-old Logan Mott fatally stabbed and shot his grandmother, Kristina French, 53, whose body was found in a shallow grave in Florida on Nov. 24.

Mott is set to return to Florida to face murder charges after he waived his extradition hearing at a court appearance this morning in Buffalo, New York, where he was captured hours after his grandmother's body was found.

Florida authorities are expected to be in western New York on Monday to transport him, WKBW reported.

Jacksonville Sheriff

WJXX

WJXX

Mott was taken into custody in Buffalo after he made a wrong turn on the Peace Bridge while allegedly trying to cross into Canada, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said.

In the car were guns and a knife with what appears to be blood on it, Flynn said.

Mott was taken into custody on a grand theft auto warrant. On Tuesday, a judge in Florida issued an arrest warrant for murder.

Mott “adamantly denies responsibility for his grandmother's death," Dominic Saraceno, a lawyer hired by Mott's family, told ABC News on Wednesday.

WJXX

WJXX

Saraceno asks "the public to not rush to judgment. We need to do a thorough investigation on both sides -- the prosecution and the defense."

"Today was the first time we heard any of the details about the actual crime," Saraceno said, adding that based on a "preliminary review from my perspective, a lot of the pieces just don't add up."

Saraceno told ABC News on Sunday, "My understanding is he has no history of crime, he's a ninth-grade student, he's a good student, he's well-liked by his classmates.”