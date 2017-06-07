ABC News is partnering with ProPublica, a nonprofit newsroom devoted to investigative journalism, as well as with other major news outlets, journalism schools and non-profit organizations on a nationwide project called "Documenting Hate" to track hate crimes in the United States.

The purpose of the project is to collect reports for a national database of hate crimes and bias incidents to be used by journalists and civil-rights organizations.

FBI classifies hate crimes as incidents in which the perpetrators acted based on a bias against the victim’s race, color, religion, or national origin.

ABC News has conducted numerous reports on hate crimes, including looking at the number of incidents reported since the 2016 presidential election. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), there were more than 400 reports of hate-based intimidation and harassment within the first week after Election Day. According to the organization's analysis, anti-immigrant, anti-black and anti-LGBTQ incidents were the most common. Harassment targeting women and the Muslim community as well as incidents involving Nazi symbolism were also highly reported, the SPLC reports.

If you have been the victim or a witness of a hate crime, share your story with us by filling in the form below. Please include your contact information so that reporters will be able to follow up with you about the information and investigate the incident.