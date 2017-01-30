Accused Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooter Esteban Santiago Expected to Enter Plea

Jan 30, 2017, 11:18 AM ET
PHOTO: Esteban Santiago, center, leaves the Broward County jail for a hearing in federal court, Jan. 17, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.PlayAmy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP Photo
The man accused of killing five people and injuring six others at an airport in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, earlier this month is expected to enter a plea at an appearance in federal court this morning.

Among the 22 counts against Iraq war veteran Esteban Santiago, 26, is performing an act of violence at an airport that caused death.

The Jan. 6 shooting took place at a baggage claim at the Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport and targeted "newly-arrived passengers retrieving their luggage," according to federal prosecutors.

Santiago purchased a one-way ticket from Alaska to Fort Lauderdale two days before his Jan. 5 flight, and his only checked baggage was a gun, FBI agent Michael Ferlazzo said in court earlier this month.

According to court documents, Santiago picked up his bag from the Fort Lauderdale baggage claim then loaded the gun inside a bathroom.

Santiago was seen on video apparently pulling the gun out of his waistband. According to the charges against him, he then allegedly opened fire at numerous people, aiming at their heads and bodies until he was out of ammunition.

The five people killed in the attack were in Fort Lauderdale for cruise vacations.

PHOTO: People take cover outside Terminal 2 of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport after a shooting took place near the baggage claim on January 6, 2017 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images
