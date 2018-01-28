Actor Scott Baio issued a series of social media denials over the weekend, slamming allegations by his former co-star on the 1980s sitcom "Charles in Charge" that he had sex with her when she was a minor and he was in his twenties.

Baio, now 57 and married, took to Facebook Live and Twitter on Saturday to call actress Nicole Eggert's claims on Twitter about him "100% lies."

He went on Facebook Live a day after the 46-year-old Eggert tweeted, "Ask @scottbaio what happened in his garage at his house when I was a minor. Creep." The tweet came in response to Baio's tweet showing support for President Donald Trump.

Eggert -- the former child actress who co-starred with Baio in the "Charles in Charge" sitcom that ran from 1984 to 1990 -- alleged in other tweets that the sexual abuse by Baio, “started when I was 14. Wasn’t a one-time deal.”

In his Facebook Live post, which lasted little more than 16 minutes, Baio blasted Eggert's accusation, presenting documents from his lawyers over the years and playing audio excerpts from a 2013 interview Eggert did with the online gossip site "The Dirty" in which she purportedly claimed she and Baio had consensual sex long after "Charles in Charge" went off the air.

"I am here today to talk about some allegations that have been made against me that are untrue by somebody named Nicole Eggert," Baio said in the Facebook Live post recorded by his wife of 10 years, Renee, who can be heard in the background giving him directions.

"The reason I'm doing Facebook Live is because nobody can edit me, nobody can change what I said. These are my words," Baio said. "And I'm telling you the truth. So I'm going to knock down all these false claims against me."

Baio conceded that he and Eggert -- who later landed a role in the TV series "Baywatch" -- did have consensual sex once, but said she was 19 or 20 when it happened.

"I remember her calling me and asking to come over, and coming into my house, one time and seducing me," Baio said. "Now any normal heterosexual, red-blooded American guy ... the outcome would have been the same."

Neither Eggert or her representatives returned calls for comment to ABC News.