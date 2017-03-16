Airport security officer hailed a hero for thwarting man's apparent suicide attempt

A security officer at Los Angeles International Airport is being hailed a hero for stopping an apparently suicidal man from jumping off a pedestrian bridge inside the airport's international terminal.

The incident occurred at around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Los Angeles airport police told ABC News.

John Solis, a 40-year old security officer, was walking across the pedestrian bridge leading from the international terminal's screening area to the grand hall when he saw a 25-year-old man throw his leg over the bridge railing "with the intent to fall, [60] feet to the ground below," airport police said in a press release.

"Solis quickly grabbed the distraught man, pulled him from the railing, and away from the edge," the release continues. "The man laid on the ground and refused to speak while Solis tried to console him. Suddenly the young man leapt to his feet, threw his leg over the railing again, and tried to jump. Security Officer Solis grabbed him, wrestling him to the ground as help arrived."

Chief of Airport Police David Maggard praised Solis' quick thinking, crediting him with saving the man's life.

“Security Officer Solis, like our other employees, is constantly prepared for situations involving people who are distraught,” Maggard said in a statement. “I am proud of him, and all of my officers for their ability to balance compassion and respect as part of their response.”

The man, who has been put on a mental hold, is alive and doing well, airport police said.