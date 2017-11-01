Argentine victims seen biking moments before NYC terror attack in video

The Argentine victims of Tuesday's terror attack in New York City can be seen enjoying a beautiful fall day in video shot moments before the incident.

Eight people were killed and a dozen injured when suspect Sayfullo Saipov drove a truck onto a pedestrian and bike path in lower Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon. Among the dead were five Argentines that were part of a group visiting New York City to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their high school graduation.

The deceased were identified by the country's consulate as Hernan Diego Mendoza, Diego Enrique Angelini, Alejandro Damian Pagnucco, Ariel Erlij and Hernan Ferruchi.

Video shot by one of the group members who survived, Ariel Benvenuto, shows the group happily pedaling along the path prior to the attack.

According to The Associated Press, Benvenuto's wife told local Argentine media that her husband was last in the line of bikes when he felt "a speeding car, and then the truck that zoomed by."

He witnessed his friends get struck by the car at high speed, the AP reported.

The victims were from the city of Rosario, Argentina’s president, Mauricio Macri, said Wednesday. The city has declared three days of mourning.

"They were five young entrepreneurs, model citizens in Rosario society and I can only imagine with beautiful families,” Macri said in Spanish.

"This is something that has impacted all Argentines and myself in particular," he added. "I want to send my condolences to all of the families but this also reminds us that there is no space for gray zones in today's world and we all must stand together in the fight against terrorism."