Arkansas carries out first double execution in US since 2000

Arkansas carried out death sentences for two inmates through lethal injection on Monday evening, marking the country’s first double execution in nearly 17 years.

Convicted murders Jack Jones, 52, and Marcel Williams, 46, were executed just hours apart from each other as Arkansas rushes to use the state’s supply of a key lethal injection drug before it expires at the end of the month.

Jones was executed at 8:20 p.m. for the rape and murder of a bookkeeper in 1995. Williams was executed about three hours later for the 1994 murder of a young mother.

It's the first time a state has executed two people on the same day since Texas killed two inmates in August of 2000.

Williams’ attorneys briefly stalled the man’s execution after they raised concerns about how the prior execution was carried out.

The attorneys claimed Jones "was moving his lips and gulping for air," a story the state's attorney general Leslie Rutledge denied, but the judge lifted her stay about an hour later and Williams was pronounced dead at 10:33 p.m.

In the emergency filing, Williams' attorneys claimed that prison officials spent 45 minutes attempting to place an IV line in Jones' neck before opting to place it elsewhere. The attorneys, according to the filing, argued that Williams, who was obese, could face a "torturous" and "inhumane" death because of his weight.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson had initially scheduled four double executions over an 11-day span in April, but a slew procedural hurdles forced the state to change course.

Up until last week, the state hadn't held an execution since 2005.

The state carried one other execution last week and it has a final one planned for Thursday. Four others have been blocked by the court.

Arkansas' supply of midazolam, one of three drugs in a lethal cocktail, expires on April 30 and the state said it has no source for additional doses.

ABC News' Darren Reynolds and The Associated Press contributed to this report.