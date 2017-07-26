An Arkansas woman was arrested on Tuesday after she allegedly stomped a 5-week-old puppy to death during a heated argument with the dog's owner, according to ABC affiliate KATV.

Tonia Ingle, 37, of Pea Ridge, Ark., was arrested Tuesday on aggravated animal cruelty charges after a Washington County man told authorities that she had killed his dog a day earlier, according to KATV.

Police arrived at the man's home on Monday and found him crying and holding the lifeless puppy in his arms.

He told police that Ingle showed up at his home earlier that day, passed out for about 10 minutes and began to act erratically once she regained consciousness, according to KATV.

He said he asked her to leave and began pushing her toward the door, which is when she allegedly stomped the dog and fled the scene.

On Tuesday, Ingle agreed to meet authorities to speak about the incident at a local Walmart, where she initially denied hurting the dog, but later acknowledged that she may have accidentally stepped on it, according to KATV.

She was arrested and booked at the Washington County Detention center in Fayetteville, Ark, on a $3,500 bond. It was not immediately clear if she had an attorney.