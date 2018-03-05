8 arrested in anti-terror investigation

Belgian authorities arrested eight people in Brussels as part of an anti-terrorism investigation, Belgian authorities said today.

The Brussels Federal Judicial Police made the arrests after searching seven houses in Brussels on Sunday morning.

Authorities did not find any explosives.

A spokesperson for the Belgium prosecutor’s office would not confirm to ABC News whether the eight individuals arrested were allegedly planning an attack.

The prosecutor’s office said that the investigation was “completely independent” from the 2015 Paris and 2016 Brussels attacks.

Both the Paris and Brussels terror attacks were carried out by ISIS.