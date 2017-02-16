Childcare product manufacturer Britax is voluntarily recalling 676,000 strollers in the United States after discovering the car seat on their B-Agile and BOB Motion strollers may disengage and cause a fall to the child, according to federal safety officials.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced today that "Britax has announced 33 reports" of incidents that “have resulted in 26 injuries to children.”

#SafetyNotice: Britax B-Agile travel systems using Click & Go can pose a fall hazard. For more information visit: https://t.co/w3ekoUmlXb pic.twitter.com/HPlefsl6dR — Britax (@Britax) February 16, 2017

The injuries include scratches, bruises, cuts and bumps to the head, according to the commission's report.

Consumers can contact Britax for a free repair kit, according to the commission.

The strollers are sold in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

You can get more information on the recall and remedy instructions on the CPSC website or Britax website.