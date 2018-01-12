California mudslide devastation seen in satellite photos

Satellite images released by DigitalGlobe today show areas of Montecito, California, before and after the area was hit by heavy rainfall and deadly mudslides.
Interested in
California Wildfires? Add California Wildfires as an interest to stay up to date on the latest California Wildfires news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
The unincorporated area of Montecito was put under a mandatory evacuation order on Thursday and more than 500 homes in the county were damaged or destroyed, according to numbers released by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
Seventeen people have died in the mudslides and many more are feared missing.
Copyright 2017 DigitalGlobe A satellite image made on April 2, 2017, shows Montecito, Calif., an an unincorporated area near the city of Santa Barbara.
Copyright 2018 DigitalGlobe A satellite image made on Jan. 10, 2018, shows Montecito, Calif. after torrential rains caused deadly mudslides in the area.
Copyright 2017 DigitalGlobe Homes in a northern section of Montecito, Calif., near Para Grande Lane and East Valley Road are pictured in a satellite image taken on April 8, 2017.
Copyright 2018 DigitalGlobe Mud and damaged homes are seen in Montecito, Calif., near Para Grande Lane and East Valley Road in a satellite image made on Jan. 11, 2018.
Copyright 2017 DigitalGlobe A satellite image made on April 28, 2017, shows a southern portion of Montecito, Calif., and Highway 101.
Copyright 2018 DigitalGlobe A satellite image made on Jan. 10, 2018, shows a southern portion of Montecito, Calif., and Highway 101 after the mudslides.
ABC News' Matt Gutman and Bill Hutchinson contributed to this report.