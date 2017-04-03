Call her Lucky: Lucy the dog rescued from 30-foot hole

A dog named Lucy might be ready for a name change to Lucky.

According to ABC station KABC, the canine was hiking with her owners in the Santa Monica Mountains near Malibu on Sunday when she fell into a 30-foot hole. Los Angeles County’s Urban Search & Rescue team responded to the scene and lowered firefighter Matt Walmsley into the opening.

Using a safety rope, Walmsley told KABC, “I got it around the dog and stood her up and got her in my arms and up we came.”

Firefighters say the incident underscores the importance for dog owners to keep their furry friends on a leash.