Charges pending after 17-year-old girl shot dead at Alabama high school: Police

A person of interest has been taken into custody after a 17-year-old girl was shot dead at an Alabama high school Wednesday, police said.

Charges are pending a review of the case by the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office, the Birmingham Police Department said today.

A 17-year-old boy was also shot and survived in the Wednesday afternoon incident during dismissal at Huffman High School in Birmingham, police said. He was taken to a hospital where he was treated and released, police said.

WBMA

The cause of the shooting remains under investigation, Peter Williston of the Birmingham Police told ABC News today.

The gun involved was recovered, police said.

Police today did not release any information about the person in custody.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said on Twitter Wednesday, "I'm praying for the family of this young lady who tragically lost her life way too early."

ABC News' Rachel Katz and David Caplan contributed to this report.