Convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof will plead guilty to state murder charges instead of going through a second trial, 9th Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said.

Wilson told ABC News this morning that a plea has been reached in Roof's state case, but said she will not release details about the plea agreement until the court hearing, which is set for April 10 at 1 p.m.

Roof, 22, was sentenced to death in January on federal hate-crimes charges for killing nine black churchgoers at a Bible study session in Charleston, South Carolina.

The emotional federal trial included testimony from two women who survived Roof's rampage.

Roof's sentencing marked the first time a death penalty verdict was rendered in a federal hate-crimes case, according to the U.S. Justice Department.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.