Three children sustained injuries after they were struck by lightning in Utah, according to police.

Two children were medically evacuated to local hospitals in the Salt Lake Valley area in critical condition, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office. Another child was taken to the hospital via ambulance in good to fair condition, authorities said.

All three victims are sisters ages 2, 7 and 8, police said.

The children were at the Lilly Lake Campground in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest when they were struck, police said. Emergency dispatchers received a call at around 1:53 p.m., police said.

The severe storm continued to move east, police said. Further details were not immediately available.

ABC News' Jennifer Harrison contributed to this report.