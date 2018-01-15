Michigan State Police helped its Detroit counterparts with some eyes in the sky to catch a fleeing suspect.

The department tweeted chopper video on Sunday showing an aerial view of a wild pursuit on the streets of Detroit.

Trooper 2 assists the Detroit Police Department as they pursue a stolen car last week. pic.twitter.com/5dHEB3ukxv — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) January 15, 2018

The chase, which happened last week, shows Detroit police chasing a suspect in a stolen vehicle.

The video captures the moment when the driver jumps out of the moving vehicle and makes a run for it.

The pilot is heard saying “one bailout, vehicle still moving.”

The suspect is seen running across several yards in the eastern part of the city.

Police were eventually able to catch up with him a short time later. They blocked him in with their squad car and took him into custody.

The assist is part of an initiative launched in 2011 called Secure Cities Partnership, which provides support -- including aviation help -- for the state's most crime-ridden cities.