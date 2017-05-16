The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a plane that went missing just east of the Bahamas with four on board after it failed to arrive in Florida.

The twin-engine turboprop MU-2B, manufactured by Mitsubishi, departed Puerto Rico around 11 a.m. Monday and was scheduled to arrive in Titusville, Fla., according to the Coast Guard.

Believed to be on board are Jennifer Blumin and Nathan Ulrich from New York, and Blumin's 4-year-old and 10-year-old sons, according to the Coast Guard.

At 2:10 p.m., air traffic controllers in Miami reported the plane was approximately 37 miles east of Eleuthera in the Bahamas when radar and radio contact was lost.

In the search for the aircraft are a Coast Guard C-130 Hercules, MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and a Cutter.

Customs and Border Patrol and Royal Bahamas Defense Force are assisting the Coast Guard in the search.