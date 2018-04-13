If you're a fan of actor Daniel Craig and Aston Martin cars, you'll want to stop by Rockefeller Center in New York City before April 20.

Craig has teamed up with auction house Christie's to sell his 2014 bespoke "Centenary Edition" Aston Martin Vanquish, one of only 100 ever made by the British luxury automaker. The auction takes place April 20 at 11 a.m. ET at Christie's New York office, and all proceeds will go to The Opportunity Network, a nonprofit that Craig and his wife, actress Rachel Weisz, support as board members.

Craig worked closely with Aston Martin's chief creative officer, Marek Reichman, to personalize the vehicle at the company's headquarters in Warwickshire, England. His Vanquish, given to him by the company, was painted in a midnight-blue color and features a deep-blue, hand-stitched leather interior. Craig, according to Christie's, has a "preference for denim and dark colors."

Christies

Becky MacGuire, sales director of Christie's Exceptional Sale, told ABC News that Craig did get to enjoy the sports car and put 1,100 miles on it.

"It's in pristine condition," she noted.

Christies

Christies

The British actor, 50, skyrocketed to stardom when he took over the role of fictional spy James Bond more than a decade ago. In the movies, Bond drives an Aston Martin wherever he goes.

The Vanquish will be on display in front of Christie's 49th Street office -- rain or shine -- until the 20th. Christie's has put a $400,000 to $600,000 price tag on the car, though MacGuire said it will likely exceed estimates. In case you're curious: Craig's Vanquish has a serial number of 007.



Morgan Korn/ABC News

Morgan Korn/ABC News

The last time Christie's auctioned off an Aston Martin was in February 2016, when a DB10 from the latest Bond movie "Spectre" sold for roughly $3.5 million.

But that one was created specifically for the film. Craig's is street-ready.