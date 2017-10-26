Dash cam video shows police officer intentionally crash SUV into ex-wife's home

Harrowing dash cam video of a Florida police officer intentionally plowing his SUV into his ex-wife's home was released for the first time this week.

Timothy Taylor, who resigned from the Escambia County Sheriff's Department following the November 2016 incident, can be seen in the video backing out of the driveway of his ex-wife's house, waiting for a bit as a car passes, and then accelerating full force into the front door of the home.

A woman had closed the door and re-entered the home just moments before he crashed into it. It's unclear if the woman is his ex-wife, but police said the woman was not injured.

The Milton, Florida police told ABC affiliate WEAR the crash was a suicide attempt by Taylor, who had stabbed himself prior to the accident. The 57-year-old Taylor told police he attempted suicide due to marital problems.

Taylor pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor DUI charge and two counts of criminal mischief relating to the accident. He received two years of probation, WEAR reported. He also paid restitution for the over $10,000 in damage caused to his police vehicle and $45,000 in damage to the home.

The officer had called out of work that morning after taking Xanax and saying he was unable to drive, according to reports.