Dashcam footage shows 120 mph police chase across 2 states

The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office has released dashcam footage from March of a high-speed police pursuit that crossed state lines and reached speeds as high as 120 miles per hour.

Michigan State Police were involved in two pursuits of Anthony Blatz, who was wanted in Indiana for larceny and a probation violation.

Blatz and his wife fled from Indiana to Michigan and led Michigan State Police troopers on a pursuit that ended when Blatz crashed his car.

But the chase didn't end there.

Blatz and his wife took off on foot and were picked up by two individuals in Indiana.

A few hours later, a trooper conducted a traffic stop of a car with an Indiana license plate. Blatz pushed the driver out of the car, moved into the driver’s seat, and initiated another pursuit by Michigan State Police troopers and deputies from the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office.

The chase, through some of the busiest highways in the area, lasted roughly 10 minutes and reached speeds of 120 miles per hour, according to Sgt. Greg Pentland of the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office.

"We're fortunate no one was injured," Pentland told ABC.

In the dashcam footage, a fire is visible in the undercarriage of Blatz’ vehicle toward the end of the chase. As speeds begin to slow, a trooper utilizes a pit maneuver, veering into Blatz’ vehicle, which spun until it came to a stop as police ordered him out of the burning vehicle.

Blatz and his wife, along with a third passenger, were taken into custody without further incident.