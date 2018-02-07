Dashcam video shows shoplifting suspect punch officer in the face

A police officer from Glendale, Wisconsin was punched in the face and it was caught on camera.

ABC affiliate WISN-TV obtained the dashcam footage of the incident that took place Friday, January 26, at Bayshore Town Center.

The police report said Daryl Griffin, 31, stole merchandise and then resisted arrest outside the Kohl’s Department Store.

In the video, one the two officers on scene orders Griffin to the ground. The video then shows an officer fire a taser at Griffin. He fell and a struggle took place.

The report said Griffin punched one of the officers in the nose as the officer tried to grab his hand during the scuffle.

“He punched me in the [expletive] face,” the officer can be heard saying.

According to the police report the officer’s nose began to bleed.

Another officer was hurt as well, suffering cuts and bruises to the hand.

Griffin was charged with battery to a law enforcement officer, resisting and officer and misdemeanor retail theft.