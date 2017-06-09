2 arrested after pickup truck hits 2 DC police officers, city worker

Two police officers and a transportation worker were hospitalized after being struck by a pickup truck Thursday night in Washington, D.C.

Peter Newsham, chief of the city's Metropolitan Police Department, said the truck was traveling "at a high rate of speed" when it hit two bicycle-patrol officers and a traffic-control aide on a busy road in the Adams Morgan neighborhood of northwest Washington, D.C. The truck then proceeded through an intersection and crashed into an unoccupied vehicle, the police chief said.

The driver of the truck and his passenger were both arrested, and a weapon was recovered from the suspects' vehicle, according to Newsham.

Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Aquita Brown told The Associated Press in an email Friday that the driver, identified as 22-year-old Brandon Figures-Mormon of Disputanta, Virginia, faces charges of assault with intent to kill. He and his passenger, identified as 23-year-old Dwayne Taylor of Prince George, Virginia, also both face weapons charges, according to the AP's account of the email from the police spokeswoman.

ABC News has reached out to the police department to confirm the identities of the suspects and the charges they face.

The police chief said the motive remains unknown and terrorism cannot be ruled out.

"We have to look at that very closely. We do not have a motive at this point," Newsham told reporters Thursday night.

The two officers and the traffic-control aide, an employee of the city's transportation department, were transported to Medstar Washington Hospital Center.

A long and tough night 4 the MPD family, one officer remains critical but stable & the other is in fair condition. Thanks 4 all your support — Peter Newsham (@pnewsham2) June 9, 2017

One officer remains in critical condition and the other is in fair condition, Newsham posted on Twitter this morning. The transportation worker is being treated for injuries that are not life-threatening, according to Newsham.

The two suspects also suffered injuries that are not life-threatening in the crash, Newsham said.

"I feel horrible," the police chief told reporters Thursday night. "You've got two of our officers doing exactly what we ask them to do in the Adams Morgan community."

