3 dead, at least 11 injured in car crash at auto auction in Massachusetts

Three people were killed and at least 11 others were injured in what is believed to be an accidental car crash at an auto auction in Billerica, Massachusetts, the Middlesex County District Attorney's office, and Massachusetts State Police said.

A witness said a jeep hit people standing inside the Lynnway Auto Auction while vehicles were lining up and then crashed through the wall of the building, ABC affiliate WCVB in Boston reported.

“I heard a screeching of tires, and, I believe, a Jeep Cherokee went flying by me. In avoiding the cars, whoever was driving this vehicle hit several people,” said Woody Tuttle, an auto auction employee who witnessed the crash, according to WCVB.

The State Police said in a news release that they believe the incident was an accident.

"At this point, there is no evidence or information to suggest the incident was caused by an intentional or terrorist act. All evidence and information at this time suggest an accidental cause," the release stated.

Billerica is located about 24 miles northwest of Boston.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Will Gretsky contributed to this report.