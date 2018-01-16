Deep freeze in Siberia pushes temperatures down to 85 degrees below zero

Jan 16, 2018, 5:56 PM ET
PHOTO: Local residents walk along a city street in Yakutsk, Russia, Jan. 16, 2018.PlayVadim Skryabin/TASS via Getty Images
If you thought the recent cold snap in the United States was bad, try telling that to some residents of Siberia.

On Tuesday, in Russia's Yakutia region, temperatures dropped to an unbelievable 85 degrees below zero. Temperatures are so low that thermometers are freezing and bursting.

PHOTO: A newborn lynx kitten peers into the snow at the Novosibirsk Zoo in Siberia, Russia, Jan. 16, 2018.Kirill Kukhmar/TASS via Getty Images
For the Yakutians, cold Januarys are normal, so life typically goes on.

But Tuesday's temperatures were so cold, schools were closed and people had been advised to stay indoors.

PHOTO: Local residents walk along a city street in Yakutsk, Russia, Jan. 16, 2018.Vadim Skryabin/TASS via Getty Images
The government has warned of emergencies at energy plants due to increased loads and warned everyone about the increased danger of fires from indoor heaters.

But for those with jobs to do, it’s on with that extra layer, brave the freezing fog and get on with the day.

PHOTO: Local residents walk along a city street in Yakutsk, Russia, Jan. 16, 2018.Vadim Skryabin/TASS via Getty Images
In the Magadan region, further to the south, it was a little warmer -- a balmy 67 degrees below zero. Farther south, in the Krasnoyarsk region, it was a milder minus 40, although with wind chill it felt like 58 degrees below zero.

Even by Siberian standards, this year has been extremely cold, and the bad news is that these extreme temperatures are expected to last until the end of the month.

PHOTO: Residents of Yakutsk, Russia, faced freezing temperatures, Jan. 2018.Maria Vasilieva/YSIA
