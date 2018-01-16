If you thought the recent cold snap in the United States was bad, try telling that to some residents of Siberia.

On Tuesday, in Russia's Yakutia region, temperatures dropped to an unbelievable 85 degrees below zero. Temperatures are so low that thermometers are freezing and bursting.

Kirill Kukhmar/TASS via Getty Images

For the Yakutians, cold Januarys are normal, so life typically goes on.

But Tuesday's temperatures were so cold, schools were closed and people had been advised to stay indoors.

Vadim Skryabin/TASS via Getty Images

The government has warned of emergencies at energy plants due to increased loads and warned everyone about the increased danger of fires from indoor heaters.

But for those with jobs to do, it’s on with that extra layer, brave the freezing fog and get on with the day.

Vadim Skryabin/TASS via Getty Images

In the Magadan region, further to the south, it was a little warmer -- a balmy 67 degrees below zero. Farther south, in the Krasnoyarsk region, it was a milder minus 40, although with wind chill it felt like 58 degrees below zero.

Even by Siberian standards, this year has been extremely cold, and the bad news is that these extreme temperatures are expected to last until the end of the month.