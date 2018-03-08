Police have confirmed new details involving a private security guard who lost an inmate at a St. Louis-area hotel before the inmate allegedly walked off with $5,200 in cash.

East St. Louis police told ABC News that private security guard Lamont Henderson took inmate Brian Jordan and another inmate who has not been identified to the Lumiere Place Casino in St. Louis on Sunday night, leaving them inside his van while he went to the casino.

Google street view 2017

Henderson also visited family in the St. Louis-area with the inmates in tow, though it is unclear if the inmates remained inside the van during that visit or if they were restrained, police said.

Henderson later checked into the Casino Queen Hotel where he fell asleep.

Surveillance cameras at the hotel captured Jordan walking to Henderson's van in the hotel parking lot shortly after 1:30 a.m. Monday, removing a cellphone and clothing and then walking away, East St. Louis police chief Jerry Simon told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Google Street View

Jordan has been accused of stealing $5,200 from Henderson, money that Henderson may have won at the casino. Representatives for the Lumiere Place Casino did not immediately respond to questions from ABC News.

Police have put out an alert to surrounding police agencies for Jordan, who had been arrested in Oklahoma City for allegedly stealing a car. He was being transported by Henderson back to Texas where he had violated parole for methamphetamine possession. As of Thursday afternoon, Jordan was still on the run, police said.

Henderson has been fired from Guard Force International, the security firm he was working for when Jordan went missing, according to Guard Force’s President and CEO Gordon Brooks. Police said Henderson is not facing any charges.