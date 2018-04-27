How DNA, genealogy websites were used to find suspected 'Golden State Killer'

Authorities used genealogical websites to track down the suspected serial killer known as the "Golden States Killer," sources told ABC News, describing it as a long, painstaking process.

Interested in 'Golden State Killer' Case? Add 'Golden State Killer' Case as an interest to stay up to date on the latest 'Golden State Killer' Case news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The "Golden State Killer" is believed to have committed 12 murders, at least 50 rapes and multiple home burglaries in the 1970s and 1980s.

ABC News

Investigators used DNA from one of the crime scenes and compared it to what’s available on genealogy websites to find a family tree for the suspect, sources said.

Courtesy FBI

Officials then worked their way down that family tree until they found Joseph James DeAngelo, a 72-year-old former police officer.

Auburn Journal

Auburn Journal

Police placed DeAngelo under surveillance and later obtained his DNA from an item officers collected. It was confirmed as a match.

Sacramento Police Department

He was taken into custody on Tuesday at his home in Citrus Heights in Sacramento County, the same county where the crime spree began in 1976. The crimes continued across the state until 1986.

DeAngelo's name never came up in the investigation until last week, Sacramento District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said.

"We found the needle in the haystack," Schubert said at a news conference Wednesday.

DeAngelo is set to appear in court later today.