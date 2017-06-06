Dog named Bear pulls off home fire rescue, owner says

A Bear in Ohio is being credited with saving women and children from a house fire on Monday, but the animal in question is a dog named Bear.

Annie Geiger, owner of the American Shepherd, told ABC affiliate WEWS-TV, “If he hadn’t woken anyone up, I don’t even want to think about what would have happened.”

Donna Freeman, who was staying at the house with her mother and son, says the 7-year-old dog stirred her with a nudge as smoke filled the home.

“He was very persistent on getting somebody up,” Freeman said.

Freeman, along with her mother Bernice, alerted the other residents of the house, which included children ranging in age from four to 16.

Geiger put the flames out with a fire extinguisher and everyone escaped without injury.

As for the hero, a grateful Freeman planned to reward Bear with something that would probably make any dog’s mouth water.

“I am definitely going to cook him a big ol’ steak tonight for dinner,” she said.