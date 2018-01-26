Dramatic video captures armed home-invasion suspect disguised as a mailman

Dramatic surveillance video captured the moment police say a home-invasion suspect disguised as a mailman pulled out a gun, forcing a man into his Philadelphia home in broad daylight.

At about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, a suspect wearing a U.S. Postal Service uniform approached a 44-year-old-man who was putting an infant into a car, the Philadelphia police said.

The suspect was seen suddenly pulling out a gun and forcing the victim into his home, police said.

Philadelphia Police Dept.

Moments later three more suspects run into the house, where police say they zip-tied, duct-taped and pistol-whipped the victim.

Philadelphia Police Dept.

Philadelphia Police Dept.

The suspects spent about 15 minutes ransacking the home before fleeing to waiting cars with $5,000, an iPhone 7 and the victim's house and car keys, police said.

No shots were fired, police said. The victim suffered minor injuries and the infant wasn't harmed, police said.

Two suspects fled in a newer black Buick Lucerne while the other two fled in a gray Pontiac sedan, police said. Video surveillance captured both cars circling the block about an hour before the home invasion happened, police said.

The suspects remain at-large. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at (215) 686-3353.