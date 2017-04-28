Driver nearly swerves into head-on collision with police cruiser, video shows

A fully-marked police cruiser in Pelham, New Hampshire, captured dashcam video of the moment a driver drifted into the wrong lane and nearly collided head-on with the officer's vehicle.

The video shows a Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling south cross into the northbound lane of traffic on a two-lane road. The driver of the patrol car immediately swerved to the right in order to prevent a head-on crash.

The officer then turned on its sirens and made a U-turn in pursuit of the driver.

According to ABC News affiliate WMUR, Officer Adam Thistle said the driver, who was later identified as Alexander Clement, 27, appeared to be asleep at the wheel.

Thistle conducted field sobriety tests. Clement was charged with driving under the influence of drugs and reckless operation, officials said.