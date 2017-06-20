Dust storm leads to fatal 25-car pileup near AZ, NM border

Several people were killed in a massive pileup near the border of Arizona and New Mexico on Monday, according to authorities, who attributed the crash to a dust storm.

The New Mexico State Police Department said 25 vehicles -- including 18 commercial motor vehicles and seven passengers vehicles -- were involved in the crash, resulting in multiple fatalities, and injuries, ABC affiliate KVIA reported.

They did not confirm the exact number of deaths or injuries.

Officials with the New Mexico state police said the fatal crash was caused by a dust storm that brought high winds and limited visibility to the area.

The crash happened on Interstate 10 West. The highway is closed for about 60 miles, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.