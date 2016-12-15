Dylann Roof Found Guilty on All 33 Counts in Federal Death Penalty Trial

Dec 15, 2016, 3:55 PM ET
PHOTO: In this June 18, 2016 file photo, Dylann Storm Roof is escorted from the Shelby Police Department in Shelby, North Carolina. PlayChuck Burton/AP Photo
WATCH Dylann Roof Found Guilty in Church Shooting

Dylann Roof has been found guilty on all 33 counts in the federal trial in connection with the June 2015 shooting at a Charleston, South Carolina, church.

He showed no emotion as the verdict was read.

Roof, who is white, was accused of fatally shooting nine black parishioners during a Bible study at the predominantly black Emanuel AME Church on June 17, 2015. According to the federal indictment against him, Roof, 22, entered the church armed and "with the intent of killing African-Americans engaged in the exercise of their religious beliefs."

The 33 federal counts against Roof included hate crimes resulting in death and obstruction of exercise of religion resulting in death.

Prosecutor: Accused Church Shooter Dylann Roof Showed 'Tremendous Hatred'

Dylann Roof Federal Trial: Key Points From Government's Case

Charleston Church Shooting Survivor Says She Prayed as Dylann Roof Gunned Down Parishioners

Accused Charleston Church Shooter Dylann Roof Had Handwritten Note Listing Churches

Accused Charleston Church Shooter Dylann Roof Laughed When Admitting to Shooting in Video 'Confession' Played in Court

Prosecutor: Accused Charleston Church Shooter Dylann Roof Stood Over Victims, Shooting Repeatedly

The trial next moves into the sentencing phase, in which the same jury will determine whether Roof will be sentenced to death or life in prison. That will begin on Jan. 3.

After the reading of the verdict, the judge explained to Roof the gravity of the sentencing phase, asking him whether he wants to reconsider representing himself during that phase.

Roof told the judge that he understood and that he plans to represent himself in the sentencing phase. The judge said that he will give Roof until Jan. 3 to reconsider but that once the sentencing phase begins, the decision to represent himself will hold.

In a statement, South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley said, "It is my hope that the survivors, the families and the people of South Carolina can find some peace in the fact that justice has been served."

Roof also faces a state trial, set for early next year, in which he may also face the death penalty.