Emotional photo captures biker bringing flowers for New York City terror victims

New York City woke up today with a sense of resilience following the senseless truck ramming in lower Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon that left eight dead and others injured.

Mayor Bill de Blasio spoke about the spirit and strength of New Yorkers on Wednesday morning following the terror attack along the West Side Highway pedestrian and bike path.

"I'll tell you, this violence was an effort to make us blink. And we won't blink," de Blasio said with conviction.

A woman biking to work Wednesday was photographed waiting to pay her respects near the now-blocked off scene of the attack. Celia Imrey, 53, seemed distraught as she stood holding a small bundle of flowers to honor the victims.

The deadly incident began at about 3:05 p.m., when a man driving a Home Depot rental truck turned onto the West Street path north of Chambers Street, plowing into multiple people along the path, police said.

"It was an effort to break our spirit. But as an effort to break our spirit, it failed," de Blasio said. "New York City is a very strong and resilient place. We have great faith in the men and women who protect us. We have such pride in the NYPD and we see them on duty and we know they are the very best."

A joint FBI-NYPD terrorism task force is investigating the attack.