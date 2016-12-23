Fantasy Forecast: Week 16

ABC News Meteorologist Melissa Griffin explains how this week's weather forecast could affect the fantasy football league.

49ers vs. Rams in Los Angeles

We start off on the West Coast on Saturday afternoon where two California teams have to battle some rainy weather in Los Angeles. The heaviest rain will likely be in the morning, but showers and breezy conditions could last until game time. Start Carlos Hyde and Todd Gurley. If somehow you made it into the playoffs with Todd Gurley as your starting running back, it might actually pay off this week. Not only is weather a factor, but the Niners have the league’s worst run defense. It may seem like a favorable matchup for Ram’s receiver Kenny Britt, but with the chance of rain and a dicey quarterback, keep him on the bench during Fantasy Playoffs.

Broncos vs. Chiefs in Kansas City

That storm system tracks from California to the Midwest by Christmas Day. Our Sunday night game is in Kansas City where it will be about 60 degrees WARMER than it was at Arrowhead Stadium just last weekend. It’s too warm for snow, but heavy rain and strong wind gusts topping 30 mph are in the forecast on Sunday. This is a tough matchup with two of the best defenses in the league. Running back Spencer Ware might be the only safe option on the Chiefs offense this week. They’re going against a Denver secondary that surrenders the fewest fantasy point to wideouts this week AND playing in the wind and rain, so you have to sit Jeremy Maclin and Tyreek Hill. If you made it the Fantasy Finals, I doubt you needed to worry about picking up Denver’s new starting RB Justin Forsett. Even though the weather isn’t great, he’s just not a viable player to help you win your game this week.

Here are the top 10 players to start and sit based on the weather this week:

ABC Digital

ABC Digital

The Christmas Edition of Way Back Weather

Philadelphia Eagles fans were not happy campers back in 1968. The team that year was the worst in franchise history. But there was one famous game from that year…the one where Santa Claus got booed. The Eagles had their final game of the season at home against the Vikings on a very cold and very snowy day. A Christmas pageant was planned for the halftime show, but the weather and the conditions on the field were too messy. Instead, the team asked a fan who was dressed up as Santa Claus to run onto the field and dance with the cheerleaders. Eagles’ fans were in no mood for a celebration and ended up loudly booing Santa and pelting him with snowballs. Even Santa Claus couldn’t bring the cheer to Philadelphia that day. The Vikings won the game and the Eagles finished their season 2-12.