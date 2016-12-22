Where to Find a White Christmas This Year

If you are dreaming of a White Christmas, it is time to head West.

The U.S. cities that could see flakes fall Dec. 25 are located mainly in the West and the Plains, where a major winter storm could even bring blizzard conditions to some areas.

Here are the 10 cities most likely to see snow fall on Christmas, and their forecasted amount of snow.

Salt Lake City, Utah: 5-10”

Flagstaff, Arizona: 8-14”

Aspen, Colorado: 1-3”

Cheyenne, Wyoming 1”

Casper, Wyoming: 2-4”

Billings, Montana: 2-4”

Rapid City, South Dakota: 2-5”

Bismarck, North Dakota: 6-10”

Fargo, North Dakota: 6-10”

Minneapolis, Minnesota: 1”

There is hope, however, that there will be a White Christmas in other parts of the country, too.

The map below shows which parts of the country will likely see snow on the ground come Sunday, according to ABC News meteorologists. Meteorologists classify a White Christmas as having at least 1 inch of snow on the ground.

ABC News

People from the Midwest to the East Coast will have no need for snowsuits after experiencing a cold snap earlier this month that is now giving way to above-normal temperatures for Christmas Day. It will be so warm in parts that any snow on the ground will already be melted.

ABC News meteorologists expect temperatures to be 10 to 15 degrees above normal from Chicago to Nashville to Boston.

Even the North Pole is expected to experience temperatures 50 degrees above normal as Christmas nears. A storm near Iceland that is producing 45-foot high waves will push mild air into the Arctic region, causing temperatures to reach 32 degrees, according to ABC News meteorologists.

The most unlikely place that has already seen snow this Christmas season is the town of Ain Sefra in the Sahara Desert. A snow storm dusted the dunes near the desert town this week for the first time in more than 30 years.