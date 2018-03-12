Flight makes emergency landing after smoke, odor fill cabin

A Southwest Airlines flight traveling from Phoenix to Dallas was forced to make an emergency landing at Albuquerque International Sunport airport because of smoke and "an unusual odor" in the cabin, according to a spokesperson for the carrier.

An initial investigation indicated an electrical fire on board, according to an airport spokesperson.

The captain of flight 3562 noticed smoke in the cabin and announced that the aircraft would be landing at the nearest airport.

Upon landing, slides were deployed from the Boeing 737, which contained 140 passengers, five of whom were transported to a local hospital for minor injuries including possible smoke inhalation. Everyone was safely evacuated.

A flight to remember. Something I hope I never experience again. You see these things in movies and never expect it to happen to you! Most importantly everyone is safe but man what a scare! @CNN @NBCDFW @CBS @wfaa @PhilthaThrill pic.twitter.com/BvwAqqIOZC — Brandon Cox (@brandoncox91) March 12, 2018

Remaining passengers were put on another flight to Dallas that left Albuquerque early Monday morning.

The Federal Aviation Administration is continuing to investigate the incident.

ABC News’ Alex Stone contributed to this report.