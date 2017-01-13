This driver went to great lengths just to avoid paying a $1.25 toll in Orlando, Florida, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Before going through an E-Pass toll booth on Wednesday, Joshua Concepcion West, 27, allegedly used a remote control to drop down a black screen that covered his license plate, said Sgt. Kim Montes, a public affairs officer for the FHP.

West did not realize a state trooper in a marked FHP car was right behind him when he deployed the screen, Montes told ABC News today.

The trooper immediately pulled him over and arrested him after they passed through the toll booth, Montes said.

During the arrest, the trooper discovered that West had "an unusual license plate holder," according to an arrest report obtained by ABC News today.

The holder has a black screen that comes down and conceals the license plate when triggered by a remote, the arrest report said. When triggered a second time, the screen comes back up and exposes the plate again.

West was arrested on charges of petit theft, a misdemeanor, and cheating or gross fraud, a felony, the arrest report said.

"The petit theft was for stealing from the state by not paying the toll, and the felony charge was for concealing his tag," Montes told ABC News.

West's vehicle has been impounded and is currently being kept at an FHP yard as evidence, Montes said.

A representative of the Orange County Clerk of Courts told ABC News today that West has not yet obtained a lawyer nor entered a plea to the charges against him. West could not be reached for comment by ABC News.