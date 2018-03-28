Authorities in Florida are asking for help in finding a commercial real estate agent who mysteriously vanished while paddleboarding on the ocean -- and two of the man's family members say he in turmoil about ongoing legal issues, according to a police incident report.

Constantine Theoharis, 52, was last seen on March 20 on a blue paddleboard, heading north in the Atlantic Ocean near his Fort Lauderdale home, the Fort Lauderdale Police Department said.

He was caught on video on the paddleboard at about 6:30 a.m. that day, according to police.

Theoharis' cousin, Chris Damian, reported him missing three days later, telling police he hadn't heard from Theoharis since March 18 when they spoke on the phone.

According to the incident report, Damian told the authorities that Theoharis had "been depressed lately and they usually talk by phone daily. ... He was depressed over a recent divorce and child support payments but he was not suicidal."

Damian told police he "thinks that the child support issues could have forced him to leave the U.S. because of pending upcoming court action for non payment," the incident report said.

But police said Damian had "no proof that he took this type of action."

Damian said it's unusual for his cousin to not contact anyone in the family for that long, the incident report said.

Theoharis' uncle, John Katsikas, told police that Theoharis' blue paddleboard, swim fins, dive mask and a weight belt were missing from his home, according to the report.

Katsikas "feared that his nephew may have committed suicide as he just recently missed court and had a large sum of money judgement against him," the report said.

Theoharis, a licensed diver, also left his wallet and passport behind in his home, according to the Miami Herald.

Anyone with information on Theoharis' whereabouts is asked to call Det. Juan Cabrera at 954-828-5581.