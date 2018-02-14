What we know so far about the Florida school shooting suspect

Nikolas Cruz, a 19-year-old former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, is the suspect in the deadly school shooting in Florida today, according to multiple law enforcement sources.

At least 17 people were killed, according to Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel. Several more people were sent to area hospitals. Victims included both students and adults.

The suspect was able to leave the school after the shooting by blending in with other students who were trying to escape but was apprehended shortly thereafter.

Even though the suspect is in custody, the scene is still active as SWAT teams clear the school, the sheriff's office said.

A family member of the suspect told ABC News that Nikolas was adopted by Roger and Lynda Cruz, both of whom are now deceased. His adopted mother died just last year.