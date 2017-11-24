Free adoptions are offered at 90 shelters across US this Thanksgiving weekend

It was a Black Friday frenzy of the furry -- and super cute -- kind in New York, Chicago and Atlanta.

Before the doors had even opened, people were turning out in droves at animal shelters today, ready to meet and hopefully take home their newest family member.

"We have puppies, kittens, cats, dogs," North Shore Animal League America shelter director Ronald Martorelli said.

As part of the Home for the Pawlidayz event, the charity arm of Zappos, the online shopping site, has partnered with 90 animal shelters across the U.S., including North Shore Animal League, to find homes for 25,000 cats and dogs.

ABC News

Martorelli said participating animal shelters would be offering free adoptions until Sunday and Zappos is reimbursing adoptions fees.

The company was also matching donations to shelters, according to Martorelli.

ABC News

Some of the pets up for adoption today had been saved from areas ravaged by hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria this year. Martorelli said new pet owners were really rescuing two lives.

"They're rescuing the pet that they saved that day but they're also opening up space for us to rescue another animal to put in its place," he said.

