Funeral held for 15-year FDNY veteran who died in a fire on a Manhattan movie set

Mar 27, 2018, 12:29 PM ET
PHOTO: A funeral for firefighter Michael Davidson at St. Patricks Cathedral, New York, March 27, 2018.Erik Pendzich/REX via Shutterstock
A funeral for firefighter Michael Davidson at St. Patrick's Cathedral, New York, March 27, 2018.

The funeral for a 15-year veteran of the New York City Fire Department who died while battling a five-alarm fire in Manhattan was held Tuesday at St. Patrick's Cathedral.

PHOTO: Pall bearers carry the casket with New York City Fire Department Lieutenant Michael R. Davidson into St. Patricks Cathedral for his funeral in Manhattan in New York City, March 27, 2018.Mike Segar/Reuters
Pall bearers carry the casket with New York City Fire Department Lieutenant Michael R. Davidson into St. Patrick's Cathedral for his funeral in Manhattan in New York City, March 27, 2018.

Michael Davidson of Engine Company 69, who lived in the Floral Park neighborhood of Queens, died Friday after suffering critical injuries fighting a basement fire in Harlem Thursday night.

He was working the nozzle on a hose when he became separated from the rest of his unit.

PHOTO: A casket carrying the body of Lt. Michael Davidson is carried into New Yorks St. Patricks Cathedral as mourners gathered, March 27, 2017, for the funeral services.Richard Drew/AP
A casket carrying the body of Lt. Michael Davidson is carried into New York's St. Patrick's Cathedral as mourners gathered, March 27, 2017, for the funeral services.

Davidson died from smoke inhalation, the New York City Medical Examiner’s office said Monday.

The building that caught fire was being used as a set for a movie starring Edward Norton and Bruce Willis.

PHOTO: Eileen Davidson, wife of firefighter Michael Davidson, stands outside St. Patricks Cathedral after arriving for his funeral in New York, March 27, 2018.Seth Wenig/AP
Eileen Davidson, wife of firefighter Michael Davidson, stands outside St. Patrick's Cathedral after arriving for his funeral in New York, March 27, 2018.

On Saturday, city officials announced Davidson had been posthumously promoted to lieutenant. He is survived by his wife and four young children.
