Gator captured in Florida swimming pool

A Florida family was shocked by a special guest in their backyard on Memorial Day.

An alligator had taken a dip in the family's swimming pool in Sarasota County, Florida. It's not clear at this time how the alligator found itself there.

After the family called authorities for help, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office responded and with a trapper's help got the alligator out of the pool.

The gator did a signature move, often called the "death roll," when an alligator rolls over and over again in the water to escape something or subdue its prey.

The sheriff's office said the gator measured between 7 and 8 feet long.

“Luckily, these homeowners took a second look this morning before jumping in to kick off their Memorial Day," the Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post.

The gator was relocated to a "safer and more appropriate location," according to the Sheriff's Office.