Prosecutors in Stillwater, Oklahoma, have released a video that allegedly shows a bail bond agent killing a man she was trying to take into custody.

Authorities said the video showed Chasity Carey and her son trying to revoke the bond of Brandon Williams and handcuff him when Williams reportedly tried to dodge her, and then Carey went for her gun.

The less than three-minute video seemed to start cordially as the three joked around and talked about cars. Eventually, the video showed Carey shutting the door to the room and she repeatedly told Williams to put his hands behind his back as she tried to handcuff him. Williams told Carey to get her hands off of him as he ran out of the camera's frame. Carey then grabbed her gun out of the desk, firing it once.

"Mom! You just shot him!" her son can be heard saying in the video.

"I did," Carey replied as she grabbed her phone and called 911.

Prosecutors charged Williams with first-degree murder for the 2017 shooting. Her attorney successfully argued that it was self-defense, and she was acquitted by a jury Friday.